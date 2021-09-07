Corine Evelyn Wilkins, 93, of Fulks Run, died Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1928, in Barb Co., W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Hobart Van and Dillie Mae Shoemaker Trimble.
Corine worked as a cook at the Shenandoah Valley Village in New Market and was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run.
On Dec. 24, 1966, she married Phillip “Wayne” Wilkins, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2017.
Surviving are a daughter, Annette Morris and husband, Douglas, of Shanks, W.Va.; four grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Trimble and wife, Mary Jane, of Linville; caregiver, Kenyon Sheffer; her dog, Brownie; and birds, Georgie and Timmy. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Delmas Earl Flickinger.
Jerry Shiflet and Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will be private.
There will be no services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
