Corine Virginia Custer, 93, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born on August 16, 1929 and was a daughter of the late Joseph William and Edna Rosalee (Kerns) Lambert.
Corine was united in marriage, on February 14, 1972, to William Custer, who preceded her in death.
Corine is survived by daughter, Bonnie Rivas and husband Daniel; son, Larry Michael; special granddaughter, Christal Michael and fiance, Jason Miller; many additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Wilbert Lambert, Calvin Lambert and Alvin Lambert; sisters, Evelyn Knight, Marian Knight, Gertie Newman and Brenda Miller; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son, Dennis Michael; brothers, Robert Lambert, Garry Lambert, Joseph Lambert, and Clyde Lambert and sister, Josephine Whetzel.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 6 PM until 8 PM at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service celebrating Corine's life will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Lloyd officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
