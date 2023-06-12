Cornelius ‘Neil’ Smith
Cornelius “Neil” Smith, 71, a resident of Broadway, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Mr. Smith was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Evelyn Maxine Smith.
On Sept. 18, 1970, he married Barbara “Bobbie” Deavers, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Carmela and Garcia; grandchildren, Shawna and partner, Larry, Devyn and partner, Briggs, Shaye and partner, Jordan, Corbyn and husband, Kyzer, and Zander and partner, Kale; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Ryleigh; and brothers, Criag and Perry. Neil will be missed by his ever-present fur companion, Chewie, along with many lifetime friends and family.
In addition to his mom, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy.
At his request, the body was cremated and all services will be held privately.
