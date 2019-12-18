Correction: Paul Timothy Yoder, Sr. Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An obituary for Paul Timothy Yoder, Sr., published in Tuesday's Daily News-Record, should have stated he received his M.D. degree. He served as a physician in Ethiopia and at Park View Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Articles ArticlesTrumbo Appointed To Supervisor SeatHarrisonburg Prepares For Its Final First NightDominion Works To Restore Power For Bridgewater ResidentsHarrisonburg Punk Legend Terry Turtle Remembered As Being 'Free''16, '17 Runs Fueling, Helping These DukesCity Police Officers Help Bring Holiday Cheer During ‘Shop With A Cop’ EventRevamped Library A Place To Relax For East Rock StudentsDates Set For Redistricting DecisionsCity Firm Wins National Veteran Labor AwardJMU Partners With Valley Airport More Events/Submit Events Upcoming Events Dec 18 Dayton Neighborhood Watch “Giving Tree” Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Momma Goose Rocks Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Momma Goose Rocks Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Precious Preschoolers Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Advent Noon Recital Series 2019 Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Fantastic Family Fun Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Crafty Kids Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 LEGO Club Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 19 Dayton Neighborhood Watch “Giving Tree” Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
