Courtney Weatherholtz
Courtney Weatherholtz, 98, of New Market, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Forestville Cemetery. Pastor Katie Freund will officiate.
Courtney was born Sept. 21, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Melvin and Nellie Biller Zirkle. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She loved the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Weatherholtz, and two brothers, Billy and Blair Zirkle.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Weatherholtz and her extended family whom she loved dearly and raised as her own.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 Third Hill Lane, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
