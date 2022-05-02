Coy W. Colquitt Jr. of Bridgewater died peacefully on April 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Cody Colquitt, and children; Cody and Karin Bernt Colquitt, Mitchell Colquitt and Kira Colquitt Young; grandchildren, Katherine and Clayton Colquitt; and Judith, Aaron, and Calvin Young. Coy was born in Lexington, Ga., on May 26, 1937, to Coy W. Colquitt Sr. and Mary Alexander Colquitt.
Coy earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from The Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Engineering from The University of Florida. He attended The University of Texas at Austin as an officer in The United States Air Force where he earned certification in Meteorology and met his future wife, Judy. As a First Lieutenant, he served as an Air Weather Officer at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. His career took him and his family to Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas. Highlights included contributing to the design of the SR-71 aircraft, Saturn V rockets for the Apollo missions and the first mass produced ATMs. He started three small businesses; a Windmill and Laser sailboat dealership, Rowing Craft Ltd, and Margarita’s Fleet. Later he taught sailing, math, and meteorology at Gulf Coast Community College.
As a child in landlocked North Georgia, Coy became enthralled with the ocean and its sailing ships. An avid reader, he taught himself everything he needed to know to one day sail the oceans. Coy enjoyed all water activities and always owned at least one watercraft as long as he was physically able. He and First Mate, Judy, raced small sailboats all over The South and crewed and sailed on large yachts on Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Ponchartrain; and the Gulf Coast. They also sailed their 40-foot sailboat from The British Virgin Islands to the USA and cruised Bahamian waters many times. They sailed the entire length of the Chesapeake Bay. Coy raced a double scull in The Head of The Charles Regatta. He was a founding member of The Asheville Sailing Club and The Dallas Rowing Club.
Coy taught his family to sail and many of them to play Bridge, Texas Hold ’em, and Chess. He will be greatly missed by his First Mate who was at his side in all vessels; his family; and all who knew him and enjoyed “hitting the water” with him.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with visitation on Friday from 6 until 7 p.m.
