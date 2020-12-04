CPO Frank Eugene Miller, 86, of Mount Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. Reverend Cecil Haycock will officiate. Burial will follow in Walker's Chapel Church Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, the family asks that only immediate family and the pallbearers attend the service at the funeral home and others can meet at the cemetery at or around 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Gideon's International, Shenandoah North Camp P.O. Box 755, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
