Craig Allen Grimm, 65, a resident of Timberville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Mr. Grimm was born on Sept. 4, 1956, in Petersburg, W.Va., to Edna Alice VanMeter Grimm and the late William Ernest Grimm. He worked in the water treatment plant for Pilgrim’s Pride.
In addition to his mother, he his survived by his siblings, David Lee Grimm, Elizabeth Ann Wilson, H. Jayne Grim and husband, Butch, D. Ray Grimm and wife, Tina, William (Willy) Grimm Jr. and wife, Chasity, and Rebecca A. (Becky) Ritchie and husband, Ray; a brother-in-law, Gary Hottinger; an aunt, Connie VanMeter Alt; an uncle, Ivan Full, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Mr. Grimm was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hottinger, and a sister-in-law, Brenda Grimm. All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
