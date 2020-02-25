Craig Steven Shank, 53, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born in Harrisonburg on May 29, 1966, and was a son of Orlin Dewitt and Sandra Faye (Harman) Shank of Bridgewater.
Craig worked as an HVAC technician for Riddleberger Brothers & Mast & Brunk. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Bailey Eppard; sister, Lisa Bryant; brother, Brian Shank; and granddaughter, Berklee Eppard.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor John Christophal officiating. The family will receive friends following the service from 7 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
