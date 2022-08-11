Crystal Danielle Mitchell, 45, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH. She was born Feb. 20, 1977, in Rockingham County to Gloria Jean Emerson Mitchell and Otis David “Pete” Mitchell, who survive.
She worked as a CNA at Continuing Care in Harrisonburg for 20 years. She was a member of Mountain Valley United Methodist Church and loved to crochet, read, cook, sing and write. Crystal was a very loving, heartwarming, and free-spirited person.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are two sons, Zachary Eckard and Tyler Eckard, both of Timberville; sister, Angela Pullen and husband, John, of Cross Keys; nieces, Lizzy Pullen and Virginia Pullen; fiancé, Gary McDorman; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pastor Eduardo Carillo will conduct a memorial service Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. She was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.