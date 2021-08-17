Crystal Gail Dove, 44, of Broadway, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Dove was born July 7, 1977, and was the daughter of Howard Dove and the late Debra Ritchie. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Reid.
Crystal was a stay-at-home mom and provided child care in her home.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Jacinda Lenae Dove; sons, Joshua Elias Dove, Dylan Uriah Burkholder and Tyler Glenn Dove; brother, Jeremy Reid; sisters, Norma Jean Pena and Erica Dove, as well as grandchildren, Jaydon Marcel Thomas and Jrayven Alexander Deavers.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
