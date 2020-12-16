Crystal Louise (Leggett) Dallas, 74, of Luray, Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at Rileyville Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 2:59 am
