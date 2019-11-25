Crystal Shawn Davis, 45, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with her family and friends by her side.
Crystal was loved by all who knew her. She loved music and dancing, she loved to bake and decorate cakes and was very proud of her creations. She also loved spending time with her grandbabies, family and friends. Her smile and laughter were contagious and she will be deeply missed by everyone.
Crystal is survived by her children, Devon Davis of Woodstock, Cirena Davis of Woodstock, and Chelsey Wine of Dayton, and her grandchildren, Isla Grace Hensley of Dayton, and Maxwell and Weston Davis of Woodstock. She is also survived by her mother, Brenda F. Davis of Dayton; a brother, Rodney A. Davis and wife, Tracey of Harrisonburg, and sister, Anita D. Lee and husband, Sam, of Dayton, as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces and close family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin G. Lam, of Elkton.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Reggie Phillips officiating. Entombment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
