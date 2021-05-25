Curtis LeRoy Graham
Curtis LeRoy Graham, 78, of Staunton, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. He was born in Staunton on April 30, 1943, a son of the late Glen Roy and Vivian (Kinkade) Graham.
Curtis was a machinist and tool and die maker by trade. He worked at Rexrode Machine Shop, Precision Fabricators and retired from American Safety Razor in 2001. He was meticulous with his work and could make anything. Curtis enjoyed dirt track racing and golfing with his friends.
Curtis was especially proud of his grandkids, watching his granddaughter achieve her academic and athletic goals, and his grandson enter the U.S. Air Force. He especially loved all the years he chased trains with his grandson, returning home to recreate what they had seen in his own model railroad.
On March 29, 1990, he was united in marriage to Faye Virginia (Daggy) Graham.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Debra Graham Wenger and husband, Joe, of Staunton; son, Daniel Curtis Graham; granddaughter, Rebecca Glynn Wenger, and grandson, Derek Austin Wenger.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Mount Olivet United Brethren in Christ Church in Mount Solon with Pastor John Christophel and Dan Lam officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Graham, Dallas Lam, Danny McCallister, Dave Morrison, Paul Morrison and Robbie Wright and honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Wymer, Van Brust, Wayne Jessee, Phyllis and Dale Smith, Elizabeth Robinson, Wayne Graham, Katrina Kline, Donna Sensabaugh and Teresa Shiflett.
From Curtis: “I would like to thank everyone that helped me reach this time of life. Thanks. Thanks to Dr. Brian Robinson and the staff at Hahn Oncology Center for excellent care. Thanks to special friends who gave support in my final days. Special thanks to my wife, Faye, for her care in the last days.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Staunton Salvation Army, PO Box 2412, Staunton, VA 24402 or Mt. Olivet United Brethren in Christ Church, c/o Leanna Lam, 87 Barger Lane, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
