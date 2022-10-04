Curtis Ray Conley, 47, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at his home. Mr. Conley was born Nov. 20, 1974, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Raymond Ray and Brenda Lee Beasley Conley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Conley, and a granddaughter, Paisley T. Evans.
He graduated from Spotswood High School and loved playing his guitar, riding motorcycles, rock and roll music, and was a huge fan of Wrestling; he was a pro-wrestler and was on social media, doing “Smokey Mountain Wrestling.”
Curtis is survived by his fiancée, Brenda Dean Morris; his children, Dakota Conley and wife, Joyce, James Conley and Tierney Conley and fiancée, Austin Evans; like a daughter, Heaven Brill; a sister, Gloria Reedy; grandchildren, Waylon Evans and Kassiopeia Conley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, “Candie” and “Abby”, whom he loved dearly.
Pastor Jimmy Kite will conduct the funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at the Linville Cemetery in Linville.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
