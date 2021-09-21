Curtis Woodrick Mace, 86, of Grottoes, passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Mace was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Grottoes, and was the son of the late Robert Henry and Florence Crawford Mace.
Curtis was a hardworking man, who owned and operated several businesses throughout his life and was primarily a career heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed watching classic westerns and rooting for the Washington Redskins.
His wife, Peggy Alice (Patterson) Mace, passed away in June of 2012. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kenneth H. Mace; a sister, Lucille; and five brothers, Leon, Lyle, Paul, Robert and Lerttie.
He is survived by sons, Troy L. Mace and wife, Kim, of Mint Springs, Shawn W. Mace and wife, Naomy, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; a daughter, Julie D. Mace of Staunton; and grandchildren, Mollie, Nathanial, Kenneth Jr., Hannah, Clara and Ammara.
A graveside service will be held at the Mace Family Cemetery near Grottoes Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
