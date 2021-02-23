Curtis Woodrow Funkhouser Sr.
Curtis Woodrow Funkhouser Sr., 80, of Broadway, died Feb. 19, 2021, at his residence.
Pastor Don Guthrie will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Concord U.C.C. Cemetery near Timberville. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks and social distancing will be required at both the graveside and funeral home per CDC guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
