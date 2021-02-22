Curtis Woodrow Funkhouser Sr., 80, of Broadway, died Feb. 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 14, 1940, in Moorefield, W.Va., to the late Lloyd E. and Lottie V. Helmick Funkhouser.
Curtis worked for Roadcap Poultry for many years before becoming a poultry and cattle farmer himself. He attended Calvary Baptist Church near Timberville. Curtis enjoyed hunting and his annual pig roasts.
Surviving are a companion, Alice Hottinger; six children, Curtis “Woody” Funkhouser Jr., Tina Funkhouser, Scott Funkhouser (Rosetta), Patricia Kibler (Gary), Todd Dinges and Misty Funkhouser, 14 grandchildren, Noel McCormick (Tom), Heather Justice (Michael), Chad Funkhouser, Cristofer Mimiaga (Alyssa), Tristen Mimiaga, Carmen Mimiaga, Tyler Funkhouser (Ina), Faith Funkhouser, Dylan Kibler (Katy), Tiffany Kibler, Cody Dinges, Lexie Dinges, Jason Campbell and Liam Becker; six great-grandchildren, Madison Gamble, Lance Justice, Aiden Justice, Lily Justice, Addison Mimiaga and Mylah Funkhouser; and a sister, Tammy Kiplinger.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Irvin “Buggs” Funkhouser; a sister, Carol Jean Campbell; and his dog, Pickles.
Pastor Don Guthrie will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Timberville. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p..m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks and social distancing will be required at both the graveside and funeral home per CDC guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1118, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.