Cynthia Ann Mellon, 50, of Luray, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1971, in Front Royal, and was a daughter of Hickory Kern of Inwood, W.Va., and the late Lois Foltz Kern.
Mrs. Mellon worked for Masonite Corporation in Stanley for 20 years.
On Nov. 30, 1996, she married Jerry Lee Mellon, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her father and her husband, are two daughters, Cyana Waters and Sarah Waters, both of Stanley; a brother, Willie Kern of Ohio, and one grandchild.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at The Bradley Funeral Home by Doug Purdham. Burial will be in the Stanley Advent Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
