Cynthia Anne Loyd-Hughes
Cynthia Anne Loyd-Hughes, 47, of Staunton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at her home. Cynthia was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 8, 1973, a daughter of Catherine (Altizer) Loyd of Mount Solon and the late Robert Edward Loyd.
She worked as a medical assistant in the office of Dr. Harry Crawford.
On Aug. 16, 2008, she was united in marriage to Aaron Hughes, who survives.
Cynthia is also survived by a stepson, Christian S. Hughes of Staunton; sister, Jeannie Yoder and husband, Sheldon, of Mount Solon; brother, Frank Loyd and wife, Kim, of Mount Solon; four nieces and three nephews.
Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in unexpected funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
