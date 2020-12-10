Cynthia Fay Ritchie, 55, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, after her battle to ovarian cancer.
Ms. Ritchie was born June 18, 1965, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Gretchen Smith Varner of Harrisonburg and the late Robert Varner.
She worked for Walker Manufacturing until her health declined. She was a member of Grottoes Church of the Brethren, where she served as a deaconess who ministered and visited with many people.
She leaves behind, in addition to her mother, a special cousin, Tommy Smith and many special friends that were her family. She especially loved her cats and dogs because they were loving, loyal, warm and happy to see her like she was all that knew them. Though she was an only child, she had a big family because she became friends to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father and many loved ones.
Pastor Tim Munson will conduct a graveside service Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Linville. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book may do so on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Church of the Brethren, PO Box 498, Grottoes, VA 24441 or the Emily Couric Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
