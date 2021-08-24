Cynthia Frye, 83, of Mount Jackson, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at her home.
Cynthia was born July 26,1938, in New Hampshire. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Phyllis Parson.
Cynthia received an associate degree. She was a registered nurse and later became a minister.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Frye; her sons, Brian, Timothy, and Larry Frye; her daughters, Pam Jenkins and Brenda Harris; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family thanks you but wishes to plant a tree at the farm and donations or gift cards can be given under her name at Fort Valley Nursery and Garden Center of Woodstock, Va. or Sentara Hospice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.