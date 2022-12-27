Cynthia Lee Bland
Cynthia Lee Bland, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home. Ms. Bland was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Rocky Mount, N.C., to the late Samuel William and surviving Faye Lawson Bland.
Cynthia was a homemaker for many years. She was of Baptist faith, enjoyed bowling and had a special love for cats. She attended East Carolina University majoring in English.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Samuel William Bland III; sisters, Jennie Hively and husband, Chris, and Faye Obenschain and husband, Jeff. She is preceded in death by her father; longtime companion, Robert “Bobby” L. Tate, who recently passed on Dec. 19, 2022; and her sister, Faye Annette Salster.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Matt Winters officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
