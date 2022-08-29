D. Dean Hunsberger, 68, a resident of the Hopkins Gap area, passed away from complications evolving from pancreatic cancer on his birthday, Aug. 26, 2022, in his home. Dean was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Norristown, Pa., and was the son of Donald and Sarah (Godshall) Hunsberger.
He moved to Harrisonburg in 1971 to attend Eastern Mennonite High School and later graduated from Eastern Mennonite College with majors in English and Business. After graduation, he embarked on an employment journey that included being a truck driver, chimney sweep, construction worker, dorm parent, investment banker, and his most treasured job at Mercy House, to name just a few. Dean’s recent endeavors involved building and remodeling projects for friends and family.
Thirty years ago, Dean built his house on the west side of Little North Mountain in Hopkins Gap and enjoyed his peaceful surroundings over the years with his faithful canine companion, Zubie. Upon discovery of his illness, however, he was touched by the friends who came out to share conversation and stories with him, and most appreciative when his sister and brother-in-law (Linda and Silas Booker) moved in with him over the past year. Furthermore, his many family members in the area took the opportunity to celebrate Dean’s life with an abundance of get-togethers and sharing. Dean had an uncanny gift of engaging others in conversation because he actually listened, cared and provided a genuine haven of comfort and acceptance in each interaction.
Surviving are his parents, Donald and Sarah Hunsberger of VMRC in Harrisonburg; his siblings, Linda Booker (Silas) of Tennessee, Anita Weaver (Herb) of Harrisonburg, Kim Hunsberger (Mike) of Shenandoah, and Katrina Didot (Ernie), of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A lakeside memorial service and celebration of Dean’s life is being planned for Sunday, Oct. 2, at his residence. More details to follow, but bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, Dean has requested that donations be given to Sentara Hospice, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
