D. Jean Simmons, 81, a resident of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Mrs. Simmons was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Charles Edward and Ida Mae Allman Curry.
She retired after 33 years as a sanitation engineer from Wampler Foods. She enjoyed her coworkers at Wampler’s and maintained their friendships after her retirement. She loved gardening, yard sales, old TV shows, shopping, and going to the beach. She was a good listening ear and loved helping others.
On March 9, 1957, she was united in marriage for 52 years to Jerry Ray Simmons, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2010.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by her children, Diana Simmons of Dayton, Karen Reedy and husband, David, of Dayton, Jerry Ray Simmons Jr. of Dayton and Mike Simmons and wife, Monica, of Dayton; grandchildren, Roger, Lee, Rodney, Colton, Clint and wife, Chloe, Kurt, Cody and Rachele; and great-grandchildren, Krystlyn, Ethan, Reagyn, Piper and Aurora.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Sonny Curry, Larry Curry and Carolyn Raynes.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
