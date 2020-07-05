Daisy Byler Yoder, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 1, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Mrs. Yoder was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Pigeon, Mich., and was the daughter of the late Jesse D. and Agnes G. Byler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Yoder, and four sisters and one brother. Three sisters remain living, Alice Souder, Harrisonburg, Va., Anna Mae Swartz, Michigan, and Arlene Gingerich, Pennsylvania.
On Aug. 7, 1949, she married Paul T. Yoder, who also preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2019.
Daisy joined Pigeon River Mennonite Church in Michigan at the age of 11, and lived a life of devotion and love for her Lord that was evident to all. She spent the early years of marriage as a missionary with her husband, Paul, in Ethiopia for 21 years, 1956-1977. She repeatedly planned and packed years’ worth of clothing and needs for her growing family, managed four children through airports, and lovingly adjusted her family into life overseas. In Ethiopia, Daisy developed life-long friendships with the Ethiopian women, ministering and teaching through sewing classes, language classes, crafting, Bible studies, and home visits, taking her children into the lives of the people she loved.
In 1977, Daisy and Paul returned to the U.S. and lived in Harrisonburg, Va. She served as Virginia WMSC President, a hospice volunteer, on the FIRST STEP Board of Directors, taught children’s Sunday school at Community Mennonite Church. Daisy had a deep compassion for people who are disadvantaged. She began Food and Hunger Concerns, of the Virginia Board of Missions, and in 1987 opened Friendship House. Serving as director for 10 years, she brought together volunteer support and churches to establish a place for people to receive meals and fellowship.
Daisy’s family was always the first priority in her life. Proverbs 31: “Her children (and grandchildren) stand and bless her. Her husband praised her. There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all.” Daisy was a mother and grandmother who offered gentle strength, her precious time, and constant prayers for the good of her family.
She is survived by her children, Debra Gullman and husband, Dave, Paul Yoder Jr. and wife, Suzanne, and Judith Stroop and husband, Rick; as well as grandchildren, Laurel Joy Yoder, Valerie Ann Yoder, Joanna Desta Yankey, Adam John Yoder and wife, Stephanie, John Paul Gullman and Hannah Beth Gullman.
Daisy’s memorial service will be private on July 18 at 2:00 p.m. and will be available to view, live streamed, people may access the service at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church website (harrisonburgmennonite.org) and interment will take place at Weaver Cemetery. Her memorial service will be recorded and placed on the Kyger website for viewing at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Community Place, 17 East Johnson St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
