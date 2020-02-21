Dale Allen Burkholder
Dale Allen Burkholder, 62, of Keezletown, died Feb. 20, 2020. He was born July 11, 1957, the son of Martha Burkholder and the late Earl Burkholder. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Carolina Star, and brothers, Wayne Burkholder and Galen Burkholder.
On May 27, 1984, Dale was united in marriage to Karen (Horst) Burkholder, his wife of 35 years, who survives.
Dale is also survived by four sons, John Anthony Burkholder of Keezletown, Bradley Burkholder, Joshua Burkholder and Andre Burkholder, all of Bridgewater; sisters, Eva (Keith) Crider of Strasburg and Janet (Ed) Fleming of Waynesboro and brother, Olin Burkholder of Waynesboro.
Dale was the owner/operator of Dandee Printing for almost 30 years. He attended Truth, Light and Life Mission, a church he helped to start, and was an elder there.
Dale suffered from kidney failure the last five years, and at the end two strokes. Now, he is enjoying perfect health, hugging Carolina Star and praising Jesus.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Grace Covenant Church with Pastor Mahlon Riehl officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pike Mennonite Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Truth, Light, and Life Ministry, P.O. Box 70, Mount Crawford, VA 22841 and/or Davita Harrisonburg Dialysis, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 100, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
