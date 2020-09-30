Dale Clark Eavey
Dale Clark Eavey, 66, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a short illness. Mr. Eavey was born July 30, 1954, in Harrisonburg to the late Glen and Helene Eavey.
Dale was in the salvage business and worked at F&K Auto Parts of Harrisonburg for many years before moving to North Carolina where he continued his trade. In his free time, he loved going to the beach and spending time at Lake Moomaw.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Gilman, Kimberley Smith, and Glenna Emswiler; three brothers, Ronald Wenger, Barry Wenger, and Glen Scott Eavey; five grandchildren, Dylan Eavey, Addison Smith III, Mikayla Smith, Tarren Shifflett, and Corvo Eavey; two great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and many loved friends.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. A reception will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Family Services, 895 Jefferson St., Harrisonburg VA 22802 or to the VFW Post 632, 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.dignitymemorial.com/eastlawnmemorial.
