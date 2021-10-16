Dale Corey Phillips
Dale Corey Phillips, 59, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Phillips was born on June 26, 1962, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Joan Faith Puffenbarger Shifflett and the late James Edward Phillips. Mr. Phillips served in the United States Navy as a F-14 Hydraulics Mechanic at Naval Air Station Oceana. After his service in the Navy, he served in the Army National Guard. He worked as an assembler for Dunham Bush, a manager at Massanutten Exxon and Deli, an automobile mechanic, and had a talent for electrical maintenance, professional painting, general building maintenance, appliance repair, drywall repair and trim work. He had multiple certifications in Diesel Engine Repair, HVAC, and Carpentry from Massanutten Vo Tech.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Linda Chenowith and husband, Darl, of Rockingham, Devon Phillips and wife, Cathy, of Rockingham, and Pam Sonner, of Rockingham, and his stepfather, Harvey Shifflett.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle at P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
