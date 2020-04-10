Dale Ellen Weatherholtz, 76, of Broadway, Va., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Singers Glen.
She was born April 26, 1943, in Centreville, and was a daughter of the late Charles William and Minnie A. Menefee Yates.
Dale was a farmer and a homemaker.
On April 30, 1960, she married John Milton Weatherholtz, who preceded her in death Feb. 7, 1998.
Surviving is one daughter, Lorraine A. Henderson and husband, Neale, of Edinburg; one son, Troy D. Weatherholtz and wife, Lara, of Centreville, and two grandchildren, Kylie Shaye Weatherholtz and John Turner Weatherholtz.
A private graveside will be held at Weatherholtz Family Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to an S.P.C.A. of one's choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
