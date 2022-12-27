Dale Jasper Rexrode
Dale Jasper Rexrode, 73, of Keezletown, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Rexrode was born Aug. 4, 1949, in Blue Grass, Va., and was the son of the late Jasper and Madeline Virginia Wimer Rexrode.
He was a Broadway High School graduate and loved to hunt and fish in Highland County. He enjoyed working on cars and was a member of the “Lacey Springs Special Pulling Team”, modified tractors, and traveled to many different states pulling. He retired from Walker/Tenneco after 44 years of service.
On Sept. 7, 1985, he married Karol Julie (Meadows) Rexrode, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Rexrode is survived by sons, Brandon Rexrode and Travis Rexrode, both of Keezletown; and sisters, Ruby Rexrode and Betty Rexrode. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Rexrode.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.