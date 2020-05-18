Dale Milton Partlow, 61, of Crimora, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born March 31, 1959, in Roanoke, and was the son of the late Harold A. and Evelyn M. Alexander Partlow.
Dale lived the majority of his life in Bridgewater and lived in Crimora for the last six years. He was a 1977 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and was a member of Bridgewater United Methodist Church. He was a proud employee of Power Monitor Inc. of Mount Crawford. He was an Eagle Scout and earned a Bronze Palm Award. He had a love of electronics and anything that he could fix with his hands. Dale was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. He was a devoted father who loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Rhodes Partlow of Bridgewater; his daughters, Krista E. Partlow and companion, Heath Carter, of Crimora, and Maria R. Partlow of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Ryan Mutherspaw Jr., Trey Mutherspaw and Alyvia Partlow; a granddog, Ravyn Partlow; a sister, Gail P. Smith of Bridgewater; two nieces, Kayla and Wendy Smith; a brother-in-law, Robert Rhodes and wife, Lisa, of Roanoke; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leon and JoAnn Rhodes of Bridgewater.
A private graveside service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic Foundation, 2300 M St., NW, Washington, DC 20037.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangments. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.