Dale William Tusing, 66, of Elkton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. He was born March 4, 1956, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Reuel Hulvey and Ola Virginia Siever Tusing.
Dale graduated from Broadway High School. He was employed with Fisher Auto Parts in Elkton and previously worked at Shenandoah Manufacturing and Trail Blazer Auto Sales. Dale played a variety of musical instruments in his spare time.
Surviving are his companion, Sue Harris of Elkton; a sister, Patricia Hawkins and husband, Lewis of Harrisonburg; a niece, Sheila McDonaldson and husband, Kenny of Elkton; a nephew, Scott Hawkins and wife, Mary of Lynchburg; two children, Michael Tusing and Tammy Tusing, both of Timberville; three grandchildren, Dylan, Matt, and Haley; three great-grandchildren and his cat, Mustang.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mowbray Tusing; a brother, Ronnie Tusing and a sister, Emily Biller.
A private graveside service will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne A. Taylor officiating.
Friends may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, to view and pay their last respects.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
