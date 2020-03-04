Dallas N. Claytor
Dallas N. Claytor, 87, of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Mr. Claytor was born Nov. 4, 1932, and was the son of the late Tracy and Irene Kaylor Claytor.
Dallas graduated from Dayton High School in 1949. He worked in banking for 40 years and retired from Bank of America as Vice President of Auditing in 1993. He was a part-time paid fire fighter with the City of Harrisonburg, member of Fire Company No. 1, life member of the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Auxiliary Deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, and for many years, served as treasurer of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Peggy Haugh Claytor; four children, Rick Claytor and wife, Wanda, Dan Claytor and wife, Debbie, Sandy Bare and Mike Claytor and wife, Penny; five grandchildren as well as four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mill Creek Church Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg or Bridgewater Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
