Dalton Wayne Shifflett, 26, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home.
Born Nov. 23, 1995, in Harrisonburg, he was the son of Stacy Dress Good and DeWayne Anthony Shifflett.
Dalton graduated from Page County High School in 2014. Although his life was short, he had great enthusiasm for the things he loved. Dalton always enjoyed his time spent with family and cousins. He could often be found fishing, gaming, riding four-wheelers and working on his car.
Surviving are his mother, Stacy D. Good; his father, DeWayne A. Shifflett and companion, Linda; a brother, Tanner Good and companion, Natasha; three sisters, Gracie Good, Anneliese Good and Mia McCoy; paternal grandparents, Larry and Diane Shifflett and maternal grandmother, Frances Dress. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins, including close uncle, Paul Price.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Dress.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisburg with Pastor Charles Clinedinst and Pastor Jim Noakes officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
