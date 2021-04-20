Dan Edward Cramsey, 82, of Rockingham County, Va., went to be with Jesus on April 8, 2021, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Cramsey; son and wife, Steven and Suzanne Cramsey of Centreville; son and wife, Daniel and Marcie Cramsey of Fredericksburg; daughter and husband, Jeanne and David Morton of South Riding; daughter, Christina Cramsey of Woodstock; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Marc, and grandson, Jonathan.
A graduate of Rutgers University, Dan retired in 1994 after 35 years service in the USDA Forest Service, after which he became a correctional chaplain and earned a Ministerial Certificate. He served as chaplain in institutions in and around Albuquerque, N.M. While with the Forest Service, he became active in the Society of American Foresters and in 2000 was elected a Fellow of the SAF. Dan was an active member of Grace Covenant Church of Harrisonburg.
A Celebration of Life will honor Dan at Grace Covenant at 11:00 on Saturday, May 1.
Memorial contributions in Dan's name would be welcome at The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 for the purchase of Bibles. Dan was a Gideon for over 55 years.
