Dana Lynn Dorman, 60, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Dana was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on May 22, 1961, to the late Henry “Hank” Dorman and Lavon “Bonnie” Holsinger who survives. He spent his childhood in McGaheysville before graduating from Montevideo High School.
Dana had a passion for music that lasted the majority of his life. He was an exceptional drummer, playing with the regional hard rock band Diamonds for a several years accruing many interesting stories, including once playing alongside Van Halen. Remarkably, Dana also managed to fulfill a second childhood dream as a professional race car driver. He raced in a few series including late model stock and a stint as a team owner and driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Dana made lots of friends in the racing business and was elated to work alongside many drivers whom he had admired for years.
Later in life, Dana owned his own business in the construction industry. In recent years, he cherished his time on his houseboat with his companion Lisa Pardue.
Dana was preceded in death by his father, Hank in 2010, and his brother, Mark, in 2019. His first wife and mother of his son, April, passed away in 2018, and his second wife, Kim, died in 2017. Dana is survived by his son, Madison, and stepchildren, Blake and Nicole Jackson. He is also survived by his mother, Lavon “Bonnie” Holsinger and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg, Va., brother, Terry and wife, Donna, of Elkton, Va.; two grandchildren, Leila and Lukas and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, N.C. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
