Dana Lynn Hartman
Dana Lynn Hartman, 57, of Bergton, Va., passed away Feb. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born March 31, 1963, in Bergton, Va., to the late Paul W. Hartman Sr. and Geraldine Joy Ennis Hartman.
He worked at Pilgrims Pride and was a member at Damascus Church of the Brethren in Criders, Va.
He is survived by one brother, Kevin Hartman of Bergton; one grandmother, Ruby Hottinger Ennis of Bergton, Va., and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
His brother, Paul Hartman Jr., preceded him in death.
Pastor Frank Tusing will conduct a graveside service at Perry Moyer Cemetery in Bergton on Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m.
A guestbook will be available to sign Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
