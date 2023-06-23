Dane J. Cox, 91, of Fort Defiance, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home.
Dane was born Nov. 7, 1931. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sanders Cox.
A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
