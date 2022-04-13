Local artist Danette Zirkle, age 73, died peacefully at her home in Port Republic, Va., on Thanksgiving morning 2021.
A celebration of Danette’s life will be held 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Cross Keys Vineyard, 6011 E. Timber Ridge Road, Mount Crawford, Va. Contributions in Danette’s name can be made to Act Blue or the Red Cross.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
