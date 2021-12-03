Local artist Danette Zirkle, age 73, died peacefully at her home in Port Republic VA, on Thanksgiving morning. She was surrounded by her family members and succumbed to the effects of kidney failure related to Crohn’s disease.
Aware that she would die this year, Danette embraced what she referred to as her Next Adventure, where she has reunited with her late husband, John Zirkle, whose death preceded hers in 2014.
Danette relished her time with her many wonderful friends, her sister, Lavonne Donohue, and with her only child, Heidi Arthur, who traveled often with her husband Ben Arthur and their two daughters, Ruby and Lilah, from their home in New York City to spend time with Danette.
Ms. Zirkle spent the past year reflecting on her life, which included her childhood in Loudoun County, where she was raised by Fred and Carolyn Duncan; studying art at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in North Carolina, and early family life in Kentucky, Washington State, Louisiana, and Georgia, before a return to Virginia to settle in the Shenandoah Valley in 1980.
During a long hospitalization the next year, John gave Danette a set of business cards to formalize her title as an artist and Danette quickly began to display her work at local art shows, eventually establishing a reputation for her acrylic landscapes, farm animals, and quirky subjects like wax lips, flip flops, and pin cushions.
Danette will be remembered for her quick wit, her passion for politics, her support for social justice charities, and her devotion as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her legacy includes deep friendships, hundreds of paintings, beautiful flower gardens, and excellent recommendations for old movies and good books.
A celebration of Danette’s life will be held in the New Year at a date and location to be announced by the family. Contributions in Danette’s name can be made to Act Blue or the Red Cross.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.