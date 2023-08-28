Daniel Carter Robinson Jr., 64, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.
Mr. Robinson was born Nov. 25, 1958, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Daniel Carter and Bonnie Lee VanPelt Robinson Sr.
He was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School. After working for over 30 years in Florida, he returned to the Valley. He was an avid Miami Dolphins Fan and enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Rae Rae.
Surviving are a son, Jason Carter Robinson; and sisters, Sharon Deeds and Rose Robinson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Jean Robinson.
Following cremation, the Rev. Costella Forney will conduct a graveside service Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to help offset final expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
