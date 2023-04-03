Daniel "Dan" Douglas Morgan of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away March 30, 2023, at the age of 54. He leaves behind two sons, Andrew David and William Benjamin; his mother, Sheila Kay Wood; his father, James David Morgan; stepmother, Mary Ann; his brother, Michael, and Dan’s fiancée, Elizabeth Monica Ramani; and her sons, Dylan, Brady, and Tyler.
Per Dan’s wish, funeral services will be for his immediate family.
Donations may be made in Dan’s memory to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
