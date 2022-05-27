Daniel Jackson Myers, 82, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Daniel was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 10, 1939, a son of the late Margaret (Landis) and Victor Jackson Myers.
Daniel was a self-employed dairy farmer his entire life, as well as teaching math and serving as Assistant Principal of Broadway High School for four years early in his career. He and his wife, Charlotte, developed Walkup Holsteins together. He served as President of the Virginia Holstein Association, was President of the Virginia State Dairyman’s Association and President of Rockingham COOP Board of Directors. He also served on the board of the Southeast United Dairy Association, was inducted in the Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame in 2019 and received the Farm Stewardship Award. He was an active member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. Daniel also enjoyed flying radio-controlled airplanes, he loved his cows and his family.
On April 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Dove Myers, who survives.
Daniel is also survived by daughter, Teresa Callender and husband, Donald, of Staunton; son, D.J. Myers and wife, Donna, of Elkton; sister, Leann Cloud; grandchildren, Kristina Callender, Kelly Callender, Anna Myers Wood and husband, Braxton; stepgrandchildren, Ashley Huffman, Tanner Huffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, John Cloud.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastor Erin Dalrymple and Pastor David R. Miller officiating. Burial will be private. Family will receive friends and family following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, 10 Volunteer Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
