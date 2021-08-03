Daniel Lucky Deeds, 64, of Fulks Run, died July 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Nov. 23, 1956, in Shenandoah County to Walter Ray Deeds, who preceded him in death, and Janet Fitzsimons Deeds of Harrisonburg.
Daniel worked for Glenn Early and Associates as a carpenter. He loved hunting, fishing, and played bass in a band. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
On May 25, 1975, he married the former Patricia Dymytryszyn, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, April Deeds and Beth Ann Deeds, both of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Hunter Deeds, Bryaden Whetzel and Luther McMillion; siblings, Susan Baker-Deeds of Fulks Run, Shirley Deeds of Ruckersville, Harry “Hobie” Deeds of Harrisonburg, Stephanie Greeson of Anchorage, Alaska and Melody Daff of Timberville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dr. Jack Shelar will conduct a graveside service 12:00 p.m. Thursday at the Bethel Mennonite Cemetery near Broadway.
The casket will be closed and there will be no services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
