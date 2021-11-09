Daniel Mitchell Hofecker, 60, died suddenly at home on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mitch was born in Johnstown, Pa., to Harriet Denk Hofecker and the late Owen Hofecker.
He graduated from Conemaugh Township High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. After high school, he went on to attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology where he became an electrician. Mitch then moved to Virginia where he worked for Klockner-Pentaplast before joining Coors Brewing Company where he remained for over 30 years.
Mitch attended Eastern Mennonite University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree while working and raising a family. He continued to grow in his field and became a Principal Engineer. Mitch was always ready for an adventure. He drove a NASCAR race car, attended Sturgis, went skydiving and raised six girls and one son, the biggest adventure of all! He loved hunting and fishing, but mostly spending time with the friends and family who joined him. He was a dedicated Master Mason and member of the Knights Templar, a member of the Church of the Brethren and volunteer with LOVE INC. He loved his family and friends deeply and was always there for anyone in need. Mitch’s love for his wife and best friend, Kim, his children and grandchildren and puppy, Maggie, were undeniable!
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Kim Hofecker, and seven children: Tamatha Sutton and her husband, Donny and their three children, Karley, Ayden and Elaina; Jennifer Burgess and her husband, Kevin and their three children, Dylan, Ella and Charlotte; Ashley Mawyer; Lori Wilson and her husband, Jeff and their four children, Jake, Brady, Charlie and Knox; Christine Hofecker; Brody Robinette and Grace Hofecker; five siblings: Owen Hofecker Jr. and his wife, Nancy and their family; Kathy Phipps and her late husband, Mark and their family; Robert Hofecker and his wife, Rose and their family; Clark Hofecker and his wife, Vicki and their family; and Richard Hofecker and his wife, Kathleen and their family, as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family welcomes friends and family to celebrate his life at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shriners Hospital (a partner of the Masonic Lodge).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.