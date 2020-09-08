Daniel P. Showalter
Daniel Paul Showalter, 5869 Thomas Spring Road, Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. Mr. Showalter was born April 22, 1927, and was a son of the late Michael R. and Fannie Heatwole Showalter.
He was a farmer and a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church.
On April 30, 1952, he married Marie Elizabeth Cline, who preceded him in death July 27, 2000.
He is survived by six children, Joyce Showalter and husband, Eldon, Michael Showalter and wife, Sarah, Kathy Wenger and husband, Linden, Phyllis Wenger and husband, Allen, all of Bridgewater, Steven Showalter and wife, Stella, of Singers Glen and Duane Showalter and wife, Natalia, of Mount Solon; 27 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harry Showalter and wife, Lydia, of Dayton, Joseph “Joe” Showalter and wife, Frances, and S. Frank Showalter and wife, Cathy, of Timberville; and three sisters, Margaret Cline and husband, James, of Harrisonburg, Eunice Knicely and Fannie Bell Good and husband, Willis, all of Dayton.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Showalter is preceded in death by six brothers, Edward, Marvin, Harold, Michael, John and William “Bill” Showalter and a sister, Mary Rhodes.
Ministers of the church will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Riverdale Old Mennonite Church Cemetery. The casket will be closed at the cemetery.
There will be a walk-through visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Showalter home, Thomas Spring Road, Bridgewater.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
