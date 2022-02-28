Daniel Ray ‘Danny’ Dean Sr.
Daniel Ray “Danny” Dean Sr., 67, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Dean was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Elkton, Va., and was a son of the late Oliver Stephen and Iris Virginia Meadows Dean. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas M. and Roger L. Dean and a sister, Carol Lee Dean.
Danny was a graduate of Elkton High School with the class of 1972. He was a machinist with Northrop Grumman in Charlottesville from where he retired in 2015. Danny dedicated much of his time during retirement to riding with the grandkids on his golf cart and wood crafting in his shop. In his youth, he enjoyed hunting and both local and deep-sea fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brinda Berry Dean. Also surviving are two sons, Danny Dean Jr. and wife, Heather, and Brian Dean and wife, Rebecca, all of Elkton; a daughter, Andrea Spitzer and husband, Jason, of Elkton; a brother, Orlando Dean and wife, Jo Anne, of McGaheysville; a nephew that was like a brother, Robert “Robbie” Lam Jr. and wife, Judy, of Elkton; three sisters, Patricia Crawford, Madeline Lam and Diane Nicholson and husband, Gerald, all of Elkton; seven grandchildren, Kaylee Dean, McKaylne Dean, Cassidy Spitzer, Alexis Spitzer, Cayden Dean, McKenzie Spitzer and Gunner Spitzer and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Church of Solsburg in Elkton with Pastor Clyde Plum and Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.