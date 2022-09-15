We are sad to announce the passing of Daniel Ray Shifflett, 27, of McGaheysville on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Daniel was born Feb. 5, 1995, at RMH in Harrisonburg. He was a 2013 graduate of East Rockingham High School as well as Massanutten Technical Center where he studied masonry, following the footsteps of his Papaw. When he wasn’t fishing or playing guitar, you could find him with his brother or friends laughing and always with a smile. Daniel left a lasting impression on anyone he met. With his big personality and his even bigger heart, he was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his father, Randy Shifflett Sr. and fiancée, Tamara; his mother, Beverly Hockman Shifflett and fiancé, Frank; brothers, Randy Shifflett Jr. and wife, Amanda, and Johnny Shifflett and companion, Daisy; stepbrother and sister, Bryon and Arielle Kowaleski; numerous nieces and nephews who sadly won’t get to know their uncle like we all did; as well as many aunts, uncles and extended family members.
The family would like to thank McGaheysville Fire and Rescue and the staff of Sentara RMH Medical Center for all of their concern and help over the years.
A service will be planned at a later time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
