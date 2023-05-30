Daniel S. Grimm
Daniel Swanson Grimm, 60, a resident of Linville, passed away May 26, 2023.
Mr. Grimm was born Dec. 19, 1962, in Rockingham County and was a son of Charles and Betty Ann Simmons Grimm.
He worked for Walker Manufacturing for 25 years. He was an avid golfer and gardener who loved working in his garage and watching his son play baseball through the years.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his children, Logan Daniel Grimm and wife, Anna, of Penn Laird and Tiffany Kite Grimm and fiancé, Benjamin Knight, of Elkton; siblings, Jeffery Grimm of Chesapeake, Tony Grimm and John Grimm, both of Linville and Melissa Lindsey of Leesburg; and two grandchildren, Macklin Daniel Grimm and Walker Clayton Knight.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. The casket will remain closed.
All other services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
